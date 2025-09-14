How did Rasmus Hojlund perform on his Napoli debut? Stats

Rasmus Hojlund made an impressive debut for Serie A champions Napoli , scoring a goal in their 3-1 victory over Fiorentina. The Danish striker joined the Serie A champions on a season-long loan from Manchester United on September 1. Napoli had reached an agreement with Manchester United for €6m loan fee plus €44m buy option clause to become mandatory in case of UEFA Champions League qualification. Hojlund's performance was instrumental in helping Napoli reclaim the top spot in the league standings.

Match highlights Hojlund opens his account for the Partenopei Hojlund scored his debut goal in the 14th minute, giving Napoli a 2-0 lead. He received a brilliant pass from Leonardo Spinazzola, beat former United goalkeeper David de Gea with a low shot into the corner of the net. Earlier, Kevin De Bruyne had given Napoli an early lead with a sixth-minute penalty after Frank Anguissa was fouled by Pietro Comuzzo. Sam Beukema scored Napoli's 3rd goal in the 51st minute before Fiorentina grabbed a consolation in the 79th minute.

Information Napoli maintain 100% win record in Serie A Antonio Conte's Napoli have maintained a 100% win record with three victories from three matches. They own 9 points and have a goal difference of +5. Juventus are second with 9 points too, but trail Napoli on goal difference.