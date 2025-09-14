Australia's Phoebe Litchfield slams her seventh WODI half-century: Key stats

Openers Litchfield and Healy got Australia off to a positive start, adding 45 runs. The latter was later joined by Perry, who retired hurt for 30 in the 20th over due to a calf strain. From 124/1, Litchfield and Beth Mooney took the Aussies past 160. However, Sneh Rana broke through after dismissing Litchfield for 88, who slammed 14 fours.

Stats

A look at her stats

Litchfield, who made her WODI in 2023, raced past 900 runs in the format. In 29 WODIs, the Aussie batter has racked up 983 runs at an average of 39.32. Her tally includes a strike rate of 82.95. This was her seventh half-century in WODIs. Litchfield owns 468 runs from seven matches at 66.85 against India. She has five 50-plus scores (1 century).