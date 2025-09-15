Pathum Nissanka completes 50 sixes in T20Is: Key stats
Star Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has completed 50 sixes in Men's T20I cricket. The 27-year-old reached the landmark in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter against Hong Kong at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Nissanka, who has been their mainstay opener, is the seventh Sri Lankan player with 50 sixes in T20 cricket. Here are the key stats.
As mentioned, Nissanka has joined an elite club of Sri Lankan players with 50 T20I sixes. He attained the feat in his 70th appearance. The Lankan batter has joined the likes of Kusal Mendis (85-plus), Dasun Shanaka (70-plus), Kusal Perera (65-plus), Charith Asalanka (60-plus), Thisara Perera (50-plus), and Angelo Mathews (50). Former batters Mahela Jayawardene (33) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (33) are next.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka has the second-most fours for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. He is one of only three SL players with over 200 fours in the shortest format, the other being Dilshan and Perera.