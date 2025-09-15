Pathum Nissanka completes 50 sixes in T20Is: Key stats

As mentioned, Nissanka has joined an elite club of Sri Lankan players with 50 T20I sixes. He attained the feat in his 70th appearance. The Lankan batter has joined the likes of Kusal Mendis (85-plus), Dasun Shanaka (70-plus), Kusal Perera (65-plus), Charith Asalanka (60-plus), Thisara Perera (50-plus), and Angelo Mathews (50). Former batters Mahela Jayawardene (33) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (33) are next.

Over 200 fours in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka has the second-most fours for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. He is one of only three SL players with over 200 fours in the shortest format, the other being Dilshan and Perera.