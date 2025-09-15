Asia Cup 2025: UAE open account with win over Oman

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened their account in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup with a win over Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. UAE first racked up 172/5 on the back of half-centuries from skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu. The hosts later restricted an inexperienced Oman side to 130 in 18.4 overs. Oman faltered despite rescuing efforts from Aryan Bisht and Vinayak Shukla.

Start Cautious start from UAE UAE had a formidable start after they were invited to bat. While skipper Waseem took time to settle down, his opening partner Vinayak Shukla broke free after the first few overs. The duo took UAE near 90 before Jiten Ramanandi gave Oman their first breakthrough in the form of Alishan Sharafu. Sharafu departed after scoring a 38-ball 51 (7 fours and 1 six).

Finish UAE cross 170 despite losing key wickets Although Oman produced another wicket before the 100-run mark (Asif Khan), Waseem and Muhammad Zohaib took UAE toward 150. While Jiten Ramanandi picked his second wicket to dismiss Zohaib, Waseem and Harshit Kaushik added crucial runs for UAE. Kaushik hammered an 8-ball 19, while Waseem and Rahul Chopra fell in the final over. Ramanandi bagged figures of 2/24 in four overs.

Waseem Fastest to 3,000 T20I runs by balls Waseem was the top scorer of UAE, having scored 69 off 54 balls (6 fours and 3 sixes). During his knock, the UAE skipper unlocked a massive achievement. He is now the fastest to 3,000 runs in T20I cricket by balls (1,947), according to Cricbuzz. Waseem broke the record of Jos Buttler, who attained the feat off 2,068 balls.

Information Second player with this record As per Cricbuzz, Waseem is the second player from an Associate nation to complete 3,000 runs in T20I cricket, joining Virandeep Singh of Malaysia. The latter owns 3,013 runs at an average of 37.66.

Oman How the Oman innings panned out Oman had a poor start, losing Aamir Kaleem in the first over. Although skipper Jatinder Singh upped the ante (10-ball 20), he was knocked over by Junaid Siddique. Oman were down to 32/4 in the Powerplay. Bisht and Shukla propelled Oman past 80, but Muhammad Jawadullah and Siddique made further inroads. In the 19th over, Samay Shrivastava's run-out sealed the win for UAE.