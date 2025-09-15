Kerala to tour Oman for T20s; Saly Samson named captain
What's the story
The Kerala senior men's cricket team is set to tour Oman for a series of T20 practice matches later this month. Saly, the brother of Indian batter Sanju Samson, has been named the captain of the 16-member squad. The roster includes the top performers from the recently concluded 2025 Kerala Cricket League (KLC). Notably, a preparatory camp (September 16-19) will be held at the KCA Stadium in Thodupuzha, preceding the series.
Captain's role
Saly Samson leads Kerala's charge
Saly Samson, the elder brother of Samson, had a stellar run in the recent KCL season. He led Kochi Blue Tigers to the title as they beat Aries Kollam Sailors. In the summit clash, he took two wickets, with the Tigers securing a 75-run victory. The 34-year-old, who has played six List A matches so far, will now lead Kerala in Oman.
Information
Kerala squad for Oman series
Squad: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vinod (wicket-keeper), Ajnas M, Vinoop S Manoharan, Saly Samson, Akhil Scaria, Sibin P Gireesh, Anfal P M, Krishna Devan R J, Jerin P S, Sijomon Joesph, Muhammed Ashiq, Asif K M, Abdul Bazith P A, Arjuna A K (wicket-keeper), and Ajayaghosh N S.
Information
Oman in Asia Cup 2025
Notably, Oman are currently playing in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup in the UAE. In their opening match against Pakistan, they lost by a huge margin of 93 runs after failing to chase down 161 runs.