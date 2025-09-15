LOADING...
Kerala to tour Oman for T20s; Saly Samson named captain
Kerala will play three T20s in Oman in September

By Parth Dhall
Sep 15, 2025
08:04 pm
What's the story

The Kerala senior men's cricket team is set to tour Oman for a series of T20 practice matches later this month. Saly, the brother of Indian batter Sanju Samson, has been named the captain of the 16-member squad. The roster includes the top performers from the recently concluded 2025 Kerala Cricket League (KLC). Notably, a preparatory camp (September 16-19) will be held at the KCA Stadium in Thodupuzha, preceding the series.

Captain's role

Saly Samson leads Kerala's charge

Saly Samson, the elder brother of Samson, had a stellar run in the recent KCL season. He led Kochi Blue Tigers to the title as they beat Aries Kollam Sailors. In the summit clash, he took two wickets, with the Tigers securing a 75-run victory. The 34-year-old, who has played six List A matches so far, will now lead Kerala in Oman.

Information

Kerala squad for Oman series

Squad: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vinod (wicket-keeper), Ajnas M, Vinoop S Manoharan, Saly Samson, Akhil Scaria, Sibin P Gireesh, Anfal P M, Krishna Devan R J, Jerin P S, Sijomon Joesph, Muhammed Ashiq, Asif K M, Abdul Bazith P A, Arjuna A K (wicket-keeper), and Ajayaghosh N S.

Information

Oman in Asia Cup 2025

Notably, Oman are currently playing in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup in the UAE. In their opening match against Pakistan, they lost by a huge margin of 93 runs after failing to chase down 161 runs.