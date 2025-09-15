Kerala to tour Oman for T20s; Saly Samson named captain

Captain's role

Saly Samson leads Kerala's charge

Saly Samson, the elder brother of Samson, had a stellar run in the recent KCL season. He led Kochi Blue Tigers to the title as they beat Aries Kollam Sailors. In the summit clash, he took two wickets, with the Tigers securing a 75-run victory. The 34-year-old, who has played six List A matches so far, will now lead Kerala in Oman.