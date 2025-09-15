Muhammad Waseem becomes fastest to 3,000 T20I runs by balls

Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain, has broken another record in men's T20I cricket. He is now the fastest to 3,000 T20I runs by balls. Waseem reached the landmark in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Notably, the UAE skipper is the third-fastest to this milestone in terms of innings played. Here are the key stats.

Milestone Waseem gets past Jos Buttler Despite leading an Associate side, Waseem has established himself as one of the most consistent batters in T20Is. His impressive form has helped him break several records along the way. Waseem is now the fastest to reach 3,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced (1,947), according to Cricbuzz. He broke the record of England's Jos Buttler, who achieved the same off 2,068 balls. Aaron Finch (2,077), David Warner (2,113), and Rohit Sharma (2,149) are next on the list.

Record Third-fastest player to the landmark Waseem's journey to 3,000 T20I runs has been remarkable. He is now the third-fastest player to reach this milestone in terms of innings played. The UAE captain has played a total of 84 innings so far. The top three players on this list are Mohammad Rizwan (79 innings), Virat Kohli (81 innings), and Babar Azam (also 81 innings).

Information Second player with this record As per Cricbuzz, Waseem is the second player from an Associate nation to complete 3,000 runs in T20I cricket, joining Virandeep Singh of Malaysia. The latter owns 3,013 runs at an average of 37.66.