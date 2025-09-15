Asia Cup: Sri Lanka survive Hong Kong scare in Dubai

Despite tumbling, Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong in Match 8 of the 2025 T20 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Lankans successfully chased down what appeared to be a challenging 150, with Pathum Nissanka anchoring the chase. Nissanka hammered a formidable 78* after losing his opening partner, Kusal Mendis, early. Earlier, Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan played fine knocks for Hong Kong.

Start Hong Kong off to fine start Hong Kong were off to a terrific start, with openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath adding 41 runs. However, Zeeshan and Babar Hayat departed before 10 overs, leaving HK at 57/2. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga did the damage. However, Nizakat and Rath joined forces thereafter, taking the side past 110. The latter finally fell to Chameera, scoring 48 off 46 balls.

Summary Nizakat gets HK to challenging total While Rath departed, Nizakat remained unfazed. Despite seeing the departure of skipper Yasim Murtaza, he finished unbeaten on 52 off 38 balls. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. While Nizakat's knock propelled Hong Kong to 149/4 in 20 overs, Chameera bagged figures of 4-0-29-2. Notably, Dasun Shanaka dismissed Murtaza in his only over.

Milestone Special feat for Nizakat As per Cricbuzz, Nizakat became the second Hong Kong batter to have recorded a 50-plus score in the T20 Asia Cup. He joined Babar Hayat, who hammered an incredible 122 against Oman and 54 against UAE, both in 2016. In 118 T20Is, he raced to 2,376 runs at 22.41. His tally includes a strike rate of 121.22. This was his 12th half-century in T20Is.

Record Kusal Mendis equals Kumar Sangakkara Kusal Mendis now has the joint-most wicket-keeping dismissals for Sri Lanka in T20Is, equaling the great Kumar Sangakkara. Both Mendis and Sanga now have 45 wicket-keeping dismissals across 56 innings. Mendis first took the catch of Zeeshan Ali in the fifth over. In the ninth over, Mendis stumped Babar Hayat to reach the landmark. Hayat came down the track against Hasaranga.

Nissanka Nissanka powers SL home Nissanka single-handedly powered Sri Lanka to victory in Abu Dhabi. He lost Kusal Mendis in the fourth over, while Kamil Mishara departed after scoring a run-a-ball 19. With Sri Lanka behind the required run-rate, Nissanka upped the ante and scored successive boundaries in the 13th over. Getting the chase under control, Nissanka was run out for a 44-ball 68 (6 fours and 2 sixes).