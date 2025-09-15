Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's India qualify for Super 4

As expected, India have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the 2025 T20 Asia Cup . The qualification came after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beat Oman in match number seven in Abu Dhabi. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India have beaten hosts UAE and Pakistan by huge margins to secure their place in the Super 4. They currently have a Net Run Rate of +4.793 in Group A.

Match highlights Waseem, Sharafu help UAE beat Oman As mentioned, UAE thrashed Oman by 42 runs in Abu Dhabi, keeping their Super 4 hopes alive. Skipper Muhammad Waseem played a key role in the innings with a steady 69 off 54 balls, while his opening partner Sharafu scored a quick-fire 51 off just 38 deliveries. Their contributions helped UAE post a challenging 172/5 in 20 overs. However, the target proved too much for Oman as they were bundled out for just 130 runs in under 19 overs.

Upcoming matches Knockout between UAE and Pakistan With this victory, UAE will now take on Pakistan on Wednesday. It would be a knockout as both sides have collected a win and a defeat each. The fourth and final side of Group A, Oman, have been knocked out. Notably, the top two sides from both groups (A and B) will qualify for the Super 4.