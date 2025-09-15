Kusal Mendis equals this wicket-keeping record of Kumar Sangakkara (T20Is)
What's the story
Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has added another feather to his cap. He now has the joint-most wicket-keeping dismissals for Sri Lanka in T20Is, equaling the great Kumar Sangakkara. Mendis reached the landmark in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium. Both Mendis and Sanga now have 45 wicket-keeping dismissals across 56 innings.
Dismissals
How Mendis scripted history
Mendis raced to 44 dismissals after the departure of Hong Kong's Zeeshan Ali in the fifth over. The latter attempted to pull one off Dushmantha Chameera, which resulted in a top-edge. Mendis completed an easy catch. In the ninth over, Mendis stumped Babar Hayat to reach the landmark. Hayat came down the track against spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Record
Mendis joins legend Sangakkara
As mentioned, Mendis completed his 45th dismissal in 89 T20Is (56 innings). His tally includes 30 catches and 15 stumpings. Notably, Sangakkara kept wickets in all his 56 T20Is. He recorded 25 catches and 20 stumpings. Both Mendis and Sangakkara have recorded a maximum of three wicket-keeping dismissals in a T20I innings.