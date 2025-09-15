Asia Cup: Nizakat Khan becomes second batter with this record 

A fine half-century from Nizakat Khan powered Hong Kong to 149/4 against Sri Lanka in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Nizakat added a 61-run stand with Anshuman Rath after Hong Kong, who were invited to bat, were reduced to 57/2. As per Cricbuzz, Nizakat became the second Hong Kong batter with a 50-plus score in the T20 Asia Cup.

Knock Nizakat returns unbeaten on 52 Hong Kong were off to a terrific start, with openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath adding 41 runs. However, Zeeshan and Babar Hayat departed before 10 overs, leaving HK at 57/2. Nizakat and Rath joined forces thereafter, taking the side past 110. While the latter departed, Nizakat finished unbeaten on 52 off 38 balls. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Stats Nizakat's 12th T20I half-century Nizakat, the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong, made his T20I debut in 2014. In 118 T20Is, he has raced to 2,376 runs at an average of 22.41. His tally includes a strike rate of 121.22. The one against Sri Lanka was his 12th half-century in T20I cricket. Notably, Babar Hayat (2,273) remains the only other HK batter with 2,000-plus T20I runs.