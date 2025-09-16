Which batter owns most 50-plus scores for SL in T20Is? 

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has broken a national record in T20 internationals (T20Is) by scoring the most 50-plus scores. He achieved this milestone during Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Group B match against Hong Kong in Dubai. Nissanka scored a brilliant 68 off 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes, during the run-chase of 150. On this note, we look at the SL batters with the most 50-plus scores in T20Is.

#1 Pathum Nissanka - 17 50-plus scores The 68 against Hong Kong was Nissanka's 17th 50-plus score in T20Is for Sri Lanka, all of which have been half-centuries. Having played 70 T20Is since his debut in 2021, the SL opener has raced to 2,068 runs at a strike rate of 124.42, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 51 sixes and an average of 31.33. Nissanka's best score of 90 came against New Zealand in the Mount Maunganui T20I last year.

#2 Kusal Mendis - 16 50-plus scores Nissanka has gone past his current opening partner Kusal Mendis, who has clocked 16 scores of 50 or more in T20Is. The latter has breached the 80-run mark only once in his career, hammering 86 against Bangladesh in Sylhet last year. In July this year, Mendis became just the second Sri Lankan batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs. He has now raced to 2,090 runs in T20Is from 86 matches at 25.18 (SR: 131.19, 6s: 86).