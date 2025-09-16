ICC rejects PCB's request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the Pakistan Cricket Board 's (PCB) request to replace match referee Andy Pycroft. The decision was communicated to the PCB late last night, and it marks ICC's official response to PCB's appeal. The move comes after allegations that Pycroft had asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart during the Asia Cup toss.

Allegations ICC's response to PCB The PCB had lodged a complaint with the ICC, claiming that Pycroft had asked Agha not to shake hands with the Indian captain during their Asia Cup match on Sunday. However, an ICC source told PTI that late last night, they sent a response to PCB stating that Pycroft will not be removed, and their request has been rejected.

Future matches Pycroft to officiate Pakistan's next match The 69-year-old Zimbabwean match referee is scheduled to officiate Pakistan's final group stage match against the UAE on Wednesday. This decision comes despite the PCB's complaint and request for his removal. Notably, Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had also complained to the Asian Cricket Council that it was at Pycroft's insistence that team sheets weren't exchanged between both skippers on Sunday as per usual protocol.