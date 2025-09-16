ICC rejects PCB's request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to replace match referee Andy Pycroft. The decision was communicated to the PCB late last night, and it marks ICC's official response to PCB's appeal. The move comes after allegations that Pycroft had asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart during the Asia Cup toss.
Allegations
ICC's response to PCB
The PCB had lodged a complaint with the ICC, claiming that Pycroft had asked Agha not to shake hands with the Indian captain during their Asia Cup match on Sunday. However, an ICC source told PTI that late last night, they sent a response to PCB stating that Pycroft will not be removed, and their request has been rejected.
Future matches
Pycroft to officiate Pakistan's next match
The 69-year-old Zimbabwean match referee is scheduled to officiate Pakistan's final group stage match against the UAE on Wednesday. This decision comes despite the PCB's complaint and request for his removal. Notably, Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had also complained to the Asian Cricket Council that it was at Pycroft's insistence that team sheets weren't exchanged between both skippers on Sunday as per usual protocol.
Tensions
Tensions prevail off the field
Unlike the previous affairs, the recently concluded India-Pakistan cricket match endured boycott calls. The two countries have been at loggerheads since the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. While India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks. However, the Asia Cup schedule placed India and Pakistan in the same group, a move that met with severe criticism. After India beat Pakistan in Dubai, Suryakumar expressed solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims.