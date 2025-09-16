LOADING...
Video: Workers waiting for rescue swept away by Dehradun river 
The incident occurred on Tuesday

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 16, 2025
03:11 pm
What's the story

At least eight people, including four women, are feared dead after they were swept away by the swollen Tons River in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. A viral video shows a group of eight to 12 people perched on a trolley truck in the middle of a river, waiting to be rescued. Moments later, the trolley is swept away by strong currents, flipping over with the workers still on it. It remains unclear how they got stuck in the middle of the river.

Rescue efforts

Video shows workers begging for help

Per reports, the victims are engaged in mining activities in Premnagar. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police immediately launched a search operation and recovered eight bodies. At least two more people are still missing, according to ETV Bharat. In another video, a child is seen caught in the flooding Swarna River near Thakurpur, Premnagar. In a daring operation, an NDRF member hung across a ropeway, climbed up a pole, and rescued the child from the roaring waves.

Twitter Post

Other incidents

Cloudburst in Dehradun damages hotels, shops

A cloudburst struck Dehradun on Monday night, triggering heavy rain and causing widespread destruction. The disaster, which was centered in Sahastradhara, unleashed flash floods that swept away hotels, shops, and houses, as well as causing severe damage to commercial establishments and vital infrastructure throughout the district. At least five people have died, while 20 others are missing.

Flooding

Traffic disruptions across Uttarakhand

In Rishikesh, heavy rainfall caused the Chandrabhaga River to swell and flood nearby roads. Three people were stranded in the river but were rescued by SDRF personnel. The incessant rains also caused traffic disruptions across several areas of Uttarakhand. In Haldwani's Kaladhungi police station area, a Bolero was swept away while crossing a rain-fed drain late Monday night. One youth is still missing from this incident, while two others were rescued by locals with timely intervention.