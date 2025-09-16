BMW driver charged in fatal Dhaula Kuan accident
A tragic accident near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan took the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.
Gaganpreet Makkar, driving a BMW, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving after her car hit a divider and flipped, leading to a sequence in which Singh's motorcycle came into contact with a DTC bus while he was returning home with his wife.
Makkar was hospitalized for her own injuries
Singh's wife survived but was critically injured. Makkar was hospitalized for her own injuries, then arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Her lawyers say the crash was accidental and that she's cooperating with authorities; her bail plea will be heard on September 17.
Police confirmed she wasn't drunk at the time but are still investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage and noting a 10-hour delay in filing the FIR.
The BMW has been seized as evidence.