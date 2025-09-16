BMW driver charged in fatal Dhaula Kuan accident

Makkar was hospitalized for her own injuries

Singh's wife survived but was critically injured. Makkar was hospitalized for her own injuries, then arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Her lawyers say the crash was accidental and that she's cooperating with authorities; her bail plea will be heard on September 17.

Police confirmed she wasn't drunk at the time but are still investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage and noting a 10-hour delay in filing the FIR.

The BMW has been seized as evidence.