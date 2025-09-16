PM to lay foundation of India's 1st MITRA park

Health initiatives to be launched alongside

The new MITRA Park is expected to create about three lakh jobs and will cover a massive 2,158 acres—making it a huge hub for textile makers.

Alongside the foundation stone laying, PM Modi will roll out health programs like "Sewa Pakhwada" and Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, bringing health camps across Madhya Pradesh with a special focus on women's wellness and nutrition.