PM to lay foundation of India's 1st MITRA park
This Wednesday, September 17, PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for India's first-ever Mega Integrated Textile and Apparel Park (MITRA) in Bhainsola, Madhya Pradesh.
The park is a major step for the textile industry, already drawing in over ₹23,000 crore in investment proposals from 114 leading textile companies.
Health initiatives to be launched alongside
The new MITRA Park is expected to create about three lakh jobs and will cover a massive 2,158 acres—making it a huge hub for textile makers.
Alongside the foundation stone laying, PM Modi will roll out health programs like "Sewa Pakhwada" and Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, bringing health camps across Madhya Pradesh with a special focus on women's wellness and nutrition.