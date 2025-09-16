Next Article
US tariffs on Kerala's exports: Finance minister raises alarm
Kerala's Finance Minister, KN Balagopal, has flagged that new US penalty tariffs are hitting the state's biggest exports—like shrimp, spices, cashew, coir, tea, and rubber.
Shrimp duties alone have jumped to over 33%, causing canceled orders and factories running below capacity.
Export losses and local jobs at risk
Kerala faces estimated export losses between ₹2,500 crore and ₹4,500 crore annually due to these tariffs, putting thousands of local jobs—especially for women in seafood processing—on the line.
The state is rolling out emergency loans and subsidies while urging central government support so Kerala doesn't lose out to global competitors like Vietnam and Indonesia.