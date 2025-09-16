'Sabar Bonda' director feared queer film wouldn't get theatrical release

Rohan Kanawade, the director of the Sundance-winning Marathi film Sabar Bonda , has opened up about his initial fears regarding its theatrical release. Despite winning the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema: Dramatic category at January's Sundance Film Festival, Kanawade was unsure if his romantic drama would secure a theatrical release. However, actor and producer Rana Daggubati 's involvement has allayed those fears.

Support from industry Kanawade's initial fears and subsequent optimism Kanawade expressed his concerns about the current distribution scenario for films. He told mid-day, "I know it's very difficult to get a theatrical release nowadays. So many of my filmmaker friends have made their movies and they aren't getting distribution." However, he is now optimistic about Sabar Bonda's release with the support of filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani, Nagraj Manjule, and actor Sai Tamhankar as executive producers.

Film details 'Sabar Bonda': A tender queer romance Sabar Bonda, starring Bhushaan Manoj and Suraaj Suman, tells the story of Anand who falls in love with Balya during his visit to his ancestral village after his father's death. The film is a "tender queer romance" that has been influenced by Kanawade's childhood experiences of watching films. He fondly remembers being taken to watch Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan films by his father.

Inspiration Kanawade's early influences and inspirations Kanawade's curiosity about filmmaking was piqued by the Marathi classic Maherchi Sadi (1991). "While all the women in the audience were crying for Alka Kubal's character, I asked my father all about the projector and kept on looking at all those colourful rays coming out of it." This early fascination with cinema was further nurtured by his admiration for Marathi filmmakers Jabbar Patel and Sumitra Bhave, as well as cinema legend Satyajit Ray.