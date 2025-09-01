'Sabar Bonda' trailer: Sundance winner explores queer love in Maharashtra
The first Indian fiction feature to win the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at Sundance Film Festival, Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears), has finally unveiled its official trailer. Written and directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, the film will be released in Indian theaters on September 19 through Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, reported Variety. The North American distribution rights have been acquired by Strand Releasing, while MPM Premium is handling worldwide sales.
And we have a date!— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) September 1, 2025
Sundance winner #CactusPears/#SabarBonda (Marathi) by @ROHAN_kanawade gets a release date - in cinemas, Sept 19th.#BhushaanManoj#SuraajSuman#JayshriJagtap#NeerajChuri#MohamedKhaki#KaushikRay#HareeshReddypalli@_narenc@sidmeer@jimSarbh… pic.twitter.com/9nwOiLoGbX
Story of friendship and societal pressures
Set in the harsh terrain of western India, Cactus Pears tells the story of Anand, a city resident battling with unfortunate personal loss and family obligations. He embarks on a 10-day mourning ritual in his ancestral village, where he meets Balya, a childhood friend who is also grappling with similar societal pressures. The film stars Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap.
Backed by big names of Indian cinema
The film has received backing from notable figures in Indian cinema. Notable celebrities Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Sai Tamhankar, and Vikramaditya Motwane have come on board as executive producers. The project is an international co-production developed under the Venice Biennale College Cinema 2022-2023 and the National Film Development Corporation of India's Marathi script camp.
Kanawade on his journey as a filmmaker
Kanawade, who grew up in a Mumbai slum and shifted from interior design to filmmaking, has called the journey transformative. He said, "This film is a part of me, shaped by the people and moments that have made me who I am." "From its beginnings as an idea, to being recognized at Sundance, and now finally coming home, the journey has been profoundly fulfilling."