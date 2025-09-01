'Sabar Bonda' trailer: Sundance winner explores queer love in Maharashtra

The first Indian fiction feature to win the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at Sundance Film Festival , Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears), has finally unveiled its official trailer. Written and directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, the film will be released in Indian theaters on September 19 through Rana Daggubati 's Spirit Media, reported Variety. The North American distribution rights have been acquired by Strand Releasing, while MPM Premium is handling worldwide sales.

Film synopsis Story of friendship and societal pressures Set in the harsh terrain of western India, Cactus Pears tells the story of Anand, a city resident battling with unfortunate personal loss and family obligations. He embarks on a 10-day mourning ritual in his ancestral village, where he meets Balya, a childhood friend who is also grappling with similar societal pressures. The film stars Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap.

Executive producers Backed by big names of Indian cinema The film has received backing from notable figures in Indian cinema. Notable celebrities Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Sai Tamhankar, and Vikramaditya Motwane have come on board as executive producers. The project is an international co-production developed under the Venice Biennale College Cinema 2022-2023 and the National Film Development Corporation of India's Marathi script camp.