PK's 'OG' sells out at world's second-largest IMAX within minutes! 

The excitement for the action film They Call Him OG, aka OG, starring Pawan Kalyan , is at an all-time high with advance bookings opening in select overseas markets on Tuesday. One IMAX screen in Melbourne sold out within just two minutes of the bookings going live! Interestingly, Melbourne's IMAX is the second-largest IMAX theater in the world! Fans took to social media to share screenshots of the sold-out show, highlighting Kalyan's global popularity.

Fan reactions Fans share their excitement online Fans of Kalyan shared their excitement online, with one fan club tweeting, "#TheyCallHimOG sets a record! The premiere at the world's 2nd largest screen - @IMAX_Melbourne australia - was nearly SOLD OUT in less than 2 minutes!" Another fan shared a screenshot of a booking platform showing a sold-out theater and wrote, "This is just the beginning."

Film details More about 'OG' Directed by Sujeeth, OG is a high-octane action thriller that sees Kalyan in the lead role. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan and marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. The story follows a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Kalyan) who returns to Mumbai after a decade-long hiatus to eliminate another crime lord, Omi Bhau (Hashmi).