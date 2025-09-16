Will Esha Deol fall in love again? Actor answers
Esha Deol, who separated from Bharat Takhtani in 2024, says she's not giving up on love.
"I will always believe in falling in love. One should keep falling in love," she shared.
But she also feels that while companionship is great, it shouldn't be your whole world.
Esha and Bharat's divorce, his new relationship
After 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat announced their split last year, asking for privacy and putting their daughters Radhya (8) and Miraya (6) first. They're committed to co-parenting together.
Meanwhile, Bharat has made his new relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani Talreja public.
On trolling against star kids, debut days
Looking back at her debut, Esha said audiences were kinder to newcomers before social media's rise.
She called out trolling against star kids as "nonsense," stressing that every newcomer deserves a fair chance without online hate.