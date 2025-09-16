Karnataka's ₹200 ticket cap: Producers, multiplexes challenge it in court

Why the ₹200 cap is a big deal

For years, big releases in Karnataka saw ticket prices soar—sometimes up to ₹5,000 for blockbuster shows!

This new rule is meant to make movies more affordable for everyone, similar to what's already happening in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

But with major films like OG and Kantara Chapter 1 about to hit screens, the High Court's decision could seriously shake up how cinemas price tickets and plan releases across the state.