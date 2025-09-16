Next Article
Karnataka's ₹200 ticket cap: Producers, multiplexes challenge it in court
Entertainment
Karnataka just set a ₹200 limit (before taxes) on movie tickets statewide, starting September 2025.
Multiplex owners and film producers aren't happy—they've taken the rule to court, arguing it could hurt their business.
The cap has a few exceptions for premium cinemas with 75 seats or fewer.
Why the ₹200 cap is a big deal
For years, big releases in Karnataka saw ticket prices soar—sometimes up to ₹5,000 for blockbuster shows!
This new rule is meant to make movies more affordable for everyone, similar to what's already happening in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.
But with major films like OG and Kantara Chapter 1 about to hit screens, the High Court's decision could seriously shake up how cinemas price tickets and plan releases across the state.