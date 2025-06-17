What's the story

The Louvre Museum in Paris, a major global tourist attraction, was unexpectedly closed on Monday due to a staff strike.

The protest began during an internal meeting where gallery attendants, ticket agents, and security personnel refused to work, citing overwhelming crowds, chronic understaffing, and poor working conditions.

Due to the strike, visitors were left confused and stranded in long lines under the museum's iconic glass pyramid, AP reported.

The last time the Louvre closed its doors was during the pandemic.