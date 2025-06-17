Louvre closed as staff strike, protesting overwhelming crowds, poor conditions
What's the story
The Louvre Museum in Paris, a major global tourist attraction, was unexpectedly closed on Monday due to a staff strike.
The protest began during an internal meeting where gallery attendants, ticket agents, and security personnel refused to work, citing overwhelming crowds, chronic understaffing, and poor working conditions.
Due to the strike, visitors were left confused and stranded in long lines under the museum's iconic glass pyramid, AP reported.
The last time the Louvre closed its doors was during the pandemic.
Overtourism impact
Strike highlights issue of overtourism
The strike at the Louvre highlights the growing problem of overtourism, not just at this museum but also at other popular destinations like Venice and the Acropolis.
Workers describe their working conditions as "untenable," meaning they can no longer tolerate them.
French President Emmanuel Macron had recently announced a 10-year plan to address the museum's issues, including water leaks, poor air conditioning, old buildings, and excessive visitors.
However, the workers' union feels they can't wait six years for help.
Mona Lisa crowds
Visitors mob the Mona Lisa
A major challenge for the Louvre is the overwhelming number of visitors wanting to see the Mona Lisa.
About 20,000 people crowd into one room daily just to take selfies with her.
A new renovation plan promises a remedy.
Macron's renovation plan, named "Louvre New Renaissance," includes a special room for the Mona Lisa with timed entry and a new entrance near the Seine River to ease crowding at the main pyramid.
Funding concerns
Workers criticize Macron as hypocritical
However, workers have criticized Macron as hypocritical. They argue that while he promotes new projects, the Louvre's basic funding has decreased by over 20% in the last decade despite a rise in visitors.
In 2023, the museum saw 8.7 million visitors, twice its intended capacity.
Even with a daily limit of 30,000 visitors, staff say conditions remain exhausting with few rest areas and limited toilets.
Renovation funding
Parts of building aren't waterproof, memo warns
Louvre President Laurence des Cars warned in a leaked memo that some parts of the building aren't waterproof.
Temperature swings could damage artworks, and basic visitor needs like food, toilets, and signs are below global standards.
She called the visitor experience a "physical ordeal."
The museum's 10-year renovation plan is expected to be funded through a mix of ticket sales, private donations, government funds, and licensing money from Louvre Abu Dhabi.