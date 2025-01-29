What's the story

The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris will undergo a major transformation in the next decade, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday (January 28).

The project, dubbed "Louvre New Renaissance," will feature a new entrance near the River Seine and more underground rooms.

Most notably, Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting Mona Lisa will be moved to its own dedicated room as part of this renovation.

The New Renaissance project is set to be introduced by 2031.