'Mona Lisa' is finally getting her own private room
What's the story
The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris will undergo a major transformation in the next decade, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday (January 28).
The project, dubbed "Louvre New Renaissance," will feature a new entrance near the River Seine and more underground rooms.
Most notably, Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting Mona Lisa will be moved to its own dedicated room as part of this renovation.
The New Renaissance project is set to be introduced by 2031.
Artistic spotlight
'Mona Lisa' to get a dedicated room in the Louvre
Macron said the expansion will enable the Mona Lisa to be shifted to a new, dedicated room, which can be accessed through a special ticket.
This, he said, will make visits easier for those particularly interested in seeing the painting and reduce crowding for other visitors across the museum.
Currently, the Mona Lisa is displayed behind protective glass in the museum's largest room, usually packed with long queues of visitors hoping for a selfie with da Vinci's masterpiece.
Financial details
Louvre's renovation: A costly and complex overhaul
The renovation will reportedly cost between €700 million-€800 million (₹63,26,04,00,000-₹72,29,76,00,000) over the next decade, half of which will go toward the new entrance.
Macron also announced that ticket prices will be hiked for foreign visitors from outside the European Union, currently priced at €22 (₹1,988).
A design competition for the new entrance will be held in the coming months.
Urgent need
Louvre's renovation prompted by concerns over 'obsolescence'
The decision to renovate was taken after Louvre Director Laurence des Cars raised concerns over the museum's "obsolescence" in a note to Culture Minister Rachida Dati.
She noted problems like water leaks, temperature variations, and other issues threatening the preservation of artworks.
Des Cars also noted that the pyramid which serves as the museum's entrance now looks dated and isn't properly insulated from cold and heat.