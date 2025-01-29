Canada claims India 'actively interfering' in its polls; MEA responds
What's the story
A Canadian inquiry has accused India of meddling in its recent elections, alleging that it employed disinformation and possibly even covertly funded preferred candidates.
The report, headed by Justice Marie-Josee Hogue, ranked India as the "second-most active country" in this regard after China.
It indicated that the interference was conducted through diplomatic officials and proxies.
Targeted interference
Report highlights India's focus on Indo-Canadian community
The report further claims that India's alleged interference mainly focuses on the Indo-Canadian community and prominent non-Indo-Canadians.
"India does not appear to differentiate between lawful pro-Khalistan political advocacy and the relatively small number of Canada-based Khalistani violent extremists," said the report.
However, it stated that the intelligence does not necessarily imply that the elected officials or candidates involved were aware of the interference attempts, or that the attempts were successful.
Counter-accusations
India's MEA rejects Canada's interference allegations
In response to the Canadian report, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed the allegations as baseless.
The MEA accused Canada of meddling in India's internal affairs and fostering illegal migration and organized crime.
"We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced," an official from the ministry said.
Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of MEA, refutes report
India’s comments on a Canadian Commission’s report:— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/MksX55h7kr pic.twitter.com/58jzrx1X9P
Inquiry background
Inquiry initiated by Trudeau, India dismisses allegations
The probe into foreign interference was launched by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after media reports of foreign meddling in Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections.
The report mentions Trudeau's statement of "credible allegations" connecting Indian agents to a killing in British Columbia.
The report also appeared to recognize India's concerns about the pro-Khalistan movement.
But, it added that "the vast majority of Khalistan supporters are peaceful," according to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.