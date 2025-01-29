LAPD debunks viral 'help' messages spotted on Google Earth
What's the story
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has debunked concerns raised by social media users over mysterious "help" messages spotted in a downtown Los Angeles lot through Google Earth images.
The lot, located at East Cesar Chavez Avenue and North Mission Road near the Los Angeles River and the 101 Freeway, was inspected by police on January 26.
The LAPD found no evidence of criminal activity at the location.
Message creator
LAPD identifies individual behind mysterious messages
The LAPD Media Relations has confirmed they know the person behind these messages.
Responding to a video on X, where a woman alleged a man has been writing these messages for years, the LAPD Central Division said, "We've had several different contacts with the individual you speak of."
They added this person has "refused housing or a mental health evaluation" and stressed there was no evidence of human trafficking.
Speculation debunked
Social media speculation and property ownership details
The mysterious messages, which included words like "help," "trafico," and "terorrorismo" written with wood, pipes, and other building materials, had sparked speculation on X and TikTok about possible human trafficking in the area.
However, these concerns have been dismissed by the LAPD.
The lot where these messages were found is owned by Union Pacific Railroad.
An ABC7 team reported similar messages have been visible on the site since June 2023.