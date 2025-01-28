What's the story

The California Department of Water Resources has responded to President Donald Trump after he claimed on social media that the military "just entered the Great State of California."

He disclosed on Truth Social that the military has started water flow from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Refuting the claim, the water resources department said, "The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."