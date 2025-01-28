California refutes Trump's claim of using military in firefighting
What's the story
The California Department of Water Resources has responded to President Donald Trump after he claimed on social media that the military "just entered the Great State of California."
He disclosed on Truth Social that the military has started water flow from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
Refuting the claim, the water resources department said, "The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."
Order disputed
Trump's order criticized by California officials
Trump's statement came after he signed an order directing federal agencies to "maximize" water supply in California and "override" state policies as needed.
On Monday night, he escalated his war with California over water policy by suggesting that US military forces arrived in the state to turn on pumps and send more water flowing.
Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom have long disagreed on the state's water management policy.
Defense stance
Trump defends military intervention amid criticism
Trump has criticized Newsom, saying he has held back California's water supplies and hampered the response to Los Angeles' recent wildfires.
Newsom and state departments have frequently refuted these allegations, pointing out that Southern California has an abundant supply of water.
"Reservoirs in California are at or above average storage levels for this time of year, thanks in part to years of proactive water management," the Association of California Water Agencies said in a statement Monday.
Order
What does Trump's order say
Trump's order details plans to boost the quantity of water pumped from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
The order instructed Interior and Commerce secretaries to "immediately take actions to override existing activities that unduly burden efforts to maximize water deliveries."
Trump has repeatedly asserted that the flames in Southern California demonstrate why the state should send more water south from the Delta.
But experts say Southern California's reservoirs are at record high levels after abundant supplies in 2023 and 2024.