US deports 64 migrants to Guatemala on military plane
What's the story
The United States has deported 64 migrants to Guatemala on a C-17 military transport plane. This is the third successful deportation flight to Guatemala since the adoption of the new strategy last week.
The plane landed at La Aurora Air Base in Guatemala City after leaving Texas.
The use of military aircraft for such operations is unprecedented, a US official said, following President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a national emergency on immigration.
Diplomatic dispute
Deportation flights spark tensions between US and Colombia
The new deportation strategy has also sparked a diplomatic row between the US and Colombia.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the military deportation flights as inhumane and revoked landing authorization for two C-17 aircraft from California.
In retaliation, Trump threatened severe punitive tariffs and sanctions against Colombia.
However, the standoff ended when Colombia issued a conciliatory statement.
Policy stance
Trump reaffirms commitment to military deportation flights
Speaking at his Doral golf club to Republican lawmakers, Trump once again promised military planes for deportations.
He said, "For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came."
The Pentagon has also announced plans to fly over 5,000 immigrants detained in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.
Border measures
US military's role in border security and deportation
Along with the deportation flights, Trump's administration has also ordered the US military to help with border security.
This includes enforcing a sweeping asylum ban and limiting citizenship for US-born children.
The use of military aircraft for such purposes is a new development; earlier, these aircraft were used for relocations during events such as the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.