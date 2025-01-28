Indian-origin Ruby Dhalla outlines deportation plans if elected Canada PM
What's the story
Indian-origin former Member of Parliament in Canada, Ruby Dhalla, has officially announced her candidacy for the leadership of the country's Liberal Party.
If successful, she could make history as the first woman of color to lead this party and potentially serve as Canada's prime minister.
Dhalla represented Brampton-Springdale from 2004 to 2011 and now aims to succeed Justin Trudeau as party leader.
Immigration policy
Dhalla's firm stance on illegal immigration
Dhalla has taken a hardline stance on illegal immigration, promising to deport undocumented immigrants if elected.
She announced the policy on social media platform X, writing, "As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That's my promise to you."
Apart from her immigration stance, Dhalla's campaign is also focused on reaching out to new demographics within the party and Canadian politics.
Twitter Post
Check out her video here
As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers.— Ruby Dhalla (@DhallaRuby) January 28, 2025
That’s my promise to you.
En tant que Premiére ministre, je vais expulser les immigrants illégaux et sévir contre les trafiquants d’êtres humains.
C’est ma promesse envers vous. pic.twitter.com/T69pISQlXS
Campaign focus
Dhalla's vision for the Liberal Party and Canada
Dhalla believes her candidacy will bring "an entirely new demographic of people into our party and into the Canadian political system."
She is committed to returning the party to its members with practical solutions for Canadians's challenges.
She describes herself as a "self-made businesswoman and entrepreneur," passionate about Canada and the Liberal Party.
The winner of this leadership race, set to be announced on March 9, could potentially become Canada's next PM if Liberals win in the upcoming federal election.