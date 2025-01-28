Trump claimed the US wouldn't tolerate such practices anymore, promising a "very fair system where money is going to come into our coffers, and America is going to be very rich again."

The president promised this economic transformation would happen "very quickly."

In his address, Trump also urged companies to set up manufacturing in the US to avoid tariffs.

"If you want to stop paying...taxes or the tariffs, you have to build your plant right here in America," he said.