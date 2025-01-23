'India always gave Pakistan Most-Favored Nation status but...': Jaishankar
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India has always given the status of Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) but Pakistan didn't reciprocate.
"After last year, there have been no talks with Pakistan on trade, nor has any initiative come from their side," he said during a news conference.
The relationship between the neighbors soured over the years amid terror attack cases and cross-border violence and terrorism.
Unilateral decision
India never stopped trade with Pakistan: Jaishankar
Jaishankar clarified that India never stopped trade with Pakistan.
The suspension of all bilateral trade in August 2019 by Pakistan was in reaction to India's abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
"From the very beginning, our interest was that India should get the status of most favored nation. We used to give MFN status to Pakistan. But they did not grant the same status to us," he added.
Strained ties
India-Pakistan relations worsened after Pulwama attack
The India-Pakistan relationship deteriorated sharply after India airstrikes a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack in 2019.
In May 2024, Jaishankar had reiterated India's strong position against terrorism and slammed the previous Pakistani government of Imran Khan for downgrading ties.
"Part of the problem is that after 2019, the Imran Khan government took a number of steps that downgraded relations. We did not do, they did," he had said.
Migrant issue
India open to 'legitimate return' of illegal migrants: Jaishankar
During his US visit, Jaishankar also clarified India's position on the return of Indian nationals living illegally abroad.
He said India is open to their "legitimate return" if they are confirmed as Indian citizens.
"As a government, we obviously are very much supportive of legal mobility because we do believe in a global workplace. We want Indian talent and Indian skills to have the maximum opportunity at a global level," Jaishankar said.
Visa issue
'Long waiting periods for US visas don't serve bilateral relations'
Jaishankar also spoke about the long waiting periods for US visas during his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying it doesn't do bilateral relations any good.
"If it takes 400 odd days waiting period to get a visa, I don't think the relationship is well served by this. So I think he also noted that point," he said.
Jaishankar represented India at US President Donald Trump's inaugural function on January 20.