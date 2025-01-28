Donald Trump wants to eliminate federal income tax in US
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has proposed an overhaul of the country's tax system, calling for abolition of federal income tax.
He made his proposal during a speech at the House GOP Dinner, arguing that taxing foreign nations should come before taxing US citizens.
In a bid to support his proposal, Trump cited the Great Tariff Commission of 1887. He noted that from 1870 to 1913, US relied solely on tariffs and "that was the richest period in the country's history."
Immigration focus
Trump announces plans for enhanced border security
Along with tax reforms, Trump also stressed on the need for improved border security. He batted for deportation flights and asked Congress to pass strict border security laws.
The President is pushing for funds to build a wall on US-Mexico border and has asked lawmakers to support his immigration policies.
"No apologies," he said, showing he is determined to act fast on deporting illegal immigrants.
Economic impact
Tax reform proposal faces scrutiny
Despite Republicans controlling Washington, a consensus is needed on a spending bill before the March 14 deadline.
Trump's proposal to abolish federal income tax has also been met with skepticism from some quarters. Experts warn that such a measure could introduce new inflationary pressures into the economy.
Some lawmakers have also expressed concerns about implementing these tax reforms, questioning their feasibility.