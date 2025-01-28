What's the story

US President Donald Trump has proposed an overhaul of the country's tax system, calling for abolition of federal income tax.

He made his proposal during a speech at the House GOP Dinner, arguing that taxing foreign nations should come before taxing US citizens.

In a bid to support his proposal, Trump cited the Great Tariff Commission of 1887. He noted that from 1870 to 1913, US relied solely on tariffs and "that was the richest period in the country's history."