'Removing diversity, banning trans in military': Trump's new executive orders
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced four new executive orders at a Republican lawmakers' retreat at his resort, Trump National Doral Miami.
The first order calls for the immediate construction of an "Iron Dome" missile defense system.
The state-of-the-art shield is part of Trump's commitment to a "strong, strong defense" for Americans and fulfills a campaign promise he made during his re-election bid in 2024.
Military reforms
Other executive orders target military policies
The other three executive orders Trump announced center around military policies.
Two of them seek to abolish diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and getting "transgender ideology the hell out of our military."
The fourth order aims to reinstate service members discharged for refusing COVID-19 mandates between August 2021 and January 2023—approximately 8,000 people.
These moves are in line with Trump's larger agenda of making sure the US has "the most lethal fighting force in the world."
Defense blueprint
Trump's 'Iron Dome' modeled after Israel's defense system
Trump's proposed "Iron Dome" is inspired by Israel's US-funded air defense system, which intercepts rockets.
During his campaign, he expressed a desire to surpass Israel's system and included this proposal in the Republican Party's platform.
However, military experts have questioned the feasibility of such a project due to America's vast size and potential threats from advanced adversaries like Russia and China.
The future of this initiative remains uncertain as it requires congressional funding approval.
Leadership change
Hegseth begins tenure as Defense Secretary
The announcement of these executive orders came on Pete Hegseth's first day as Defense Secretary.
Hegseth, who is known for his criticism of "woke" ideology in the military and questioning women's roles in combat, plans to overhaul military leadership and restore a "warrior culture."
Since taking office, Trump has signed a record number of executive actions, including on immigration and social issues.
He has also he made a move to end birthright citizenship.