US CDC ordered to stop working with WHO immediately
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been ordered to stop all collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) immediately.
The order was passed in a memo from CDC official John Nkengasong to senior leaders in the agency.
It orders all CDC staff working with WHO through various means, such as technical working groups and advisory boards, to stop their collaborations and wait for further instructions, the Associated Press reported.
CDC staff prohibited from visiting WHO offices
The memo also prevents CDC staff from visiting WHO offices.
This abrupt end to collaboration is likely to affect efforts in investigating and controlling outbreaks like the Marburg virus and mpox in Africa.
It also comes as the world watches bird flu outbreaks among US livestock.
The directive comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to start the process of withdrawing the US from WHO.
Experts express concern over abrupt cessation of communication
However, the withdrawal needs Congressional approval and the payment of dues for the current fiscal year, along with a one-year notice period.
Experts have raised alarm over this sudden stop of communication.
Dr. Jeffrey Klausner of the University of Southern California noted, "Stopping communications and meetings with WHO is a big problem," adding that both WHO and US health officials gain from each other's expertise.
Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from WHO
Trump said on Monday that he has signed an executive order to withdraw the US from WHO.
He called WHO "corrupt" and accused it of defrauding the US, and millions of Americans who voted for him are growing increasingly suspicious of the worth of such international organizations.
In response, the organization said it regretted the US decision, noting that it had "over the past 7 years implemented the largest set of reforms...to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries."