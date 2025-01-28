Trump's Justice Department fires officials who investigated him
What's the story
The Justice Department has fired more than a dozen officials involved in criminal investigations against Donald Trump, CNN reported.
Acting Attorney General James McHenry informed the officials of the decision in a letter, saying that they could not be "trusted" to "faithfully" implement Trump's agenda.
"Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President's agenda faithfully," McHenry wrote.
New investigation
'Special project' launched to investigate January 6 prosecutors
In a related development, Ed Martin, the interim US attorney in Washington, DC, has launched an investigation into prosecutors who charged January 6 rioters under US Code 1512(c).
Martin described this investigation as a "special project" and has sought all relevant documents from the attorneys involved.
In a memo, Martin said that the attorneys should hand over "all information you have related to the use of 1512 charges, including all files, documents, notes, emails, and other information" by Friday.
Wider scope
Investigation extends to former prosecutors, raises concerns
The investigation's scope reaches prosecutors who have since departed the US attorney's office.
This comes after a major reshuffling in the Justice Department, with officials tied to high-profile investigations being reassigned.
The case against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election has also been dismissed.
Prosecutors working on January 6 cases have raised concerns of being investigated by Trump's DOJ, with some even hiring lawyers for defense.
Controversial figure
Martin's appointment and actions draw attention
Martin, a conservative activist and member of the "Stop the Steal" movement, was appointed last week.
Since assuming office, he has lauded Trump's pardons for January 6 defendants and lobbied to lift travel restrictions on Oath Keepers—a far-right militia—after their release from prison.
His actions have received mixed reactions, with a senior administration official calling the investigation a "fact-finding" mission but also a "huge waste of resources."