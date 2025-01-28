What's the story

The Justice Department has fired more than a dozen officials involved in criminal investigations against Donald Trump, CNN reported.

Acting Attorney General James McHenry informed the officials of the decision in a letter, saying that they could not be "trusted" to "faithfully" implement Trump's agenda.

"Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President's agenda faithfully," McHenry wrote.