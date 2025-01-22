Why 22 Democratic-led states are suing Trump
What's the story
A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states, the District of Columbia, and San Francisco have sued President Donald Trump over his executive order to end birthright citizenship.
The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Boston for allegedly violating the US Constitution.
The order directs federal agencies not to recognize US citizenship for children born in the US to unlawfully or temporarily present mothers and whose fathers aren't citizens or lawful permanent residents.
Legal arguments
Lawsuit cites 14th Amendment, potential impact on state programs
The lawsuit argues Trump's order violates the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause, which has been interpreted to provide citizenship to almost everyone born on US soil.
This interpretation stems from the Supreme Court's 1898 ruling in United States v Wong Kim Ark, which ruled that children born in the US to non-citizen parents are entitled to citizenship.
The action also notes potential effects on state governments relying on federal funding for immigration status-dependent programs like Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program.
Demographic impact
Over 150,000 children could be denied citizenship annually
According to demographic analyzes referenced in the lawsuits, over 1,50,000 children born annually could be stripped of their citizenship under Trump's order.
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said, "President Trump does not have the authority to take away constitutional rights."
She highlighted birthright citizenship is a "settled right" recognized by the Supreme Court for over a century.
Currently, temporary protected status is given to those whose countries have been affected by natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other extreme events.
Official response
White House responds to legal challenges
The protected status covers over one million people from 17 nations.
In response to these legal challenges, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said that "Radical Leftists can either choose to swim against the tide and reject the overwhelming will of the people, or they can get on board and work with President Trump."
Other lawsuits have also been filed against his orders on government efficiency measures led by Elon Musk and changes to civil service protections for federal workers.