What's the story

At Donald Trump's second inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump made waves with her striking wide-brimmed hat, designed by Eric Javits.

The bold fashion choice set social media abuzz, with many comparing her look to the iconic Carmen Sandiego.

Conspiracy theories quickly followed, with some convinced that it wasn't Melania under the hat at all—but a well-crafted body double!

Memes and debates have now flooded the internet.