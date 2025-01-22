'Is that really Melania?': Hat that launched thousand conspiracy theories
What's the story
At Donald Trump's second inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump made waves with her striking wide-brimmed hat, designed by Eric Javits.
The bold fashion choice set social media abuzz, with many comparing her look to the iconic Carmen Sandiego.
Conspiracy theories quickly followed, with some convinced that it wasn't Melania under the hat at all—but a well-crafted body double!
Memes and debates have now flooded the internet.
Fashion statement
Hat's design: A symbol of detachment or defensiveness?
Melania's navy wide-brimmed hat was worn so low that it hid her face, making direct eye contact nearly impossible.
The choice highlighted her penchant for styles that put a barrier between her and the public.
Designed by American designer Adam Lippes, the outfit reflected a sense of defensiveness with a hint of assertiveness—perfectly aligning with Melania's evolving fashion choices.
Online speculation
From bad breath to body double: Internet theories
The internet was rife with theories about Melania's choice of headgear.
One theory claimed the hat was a deliberate choice to avoid kissing her husband due to his alleged "bad breath."
The rumor gained traction after a video of their awkward kiss went viral on X (formerly Twitter).
Another long-standing theory claimed it wasn't Melania at all under the hat but a highly convincing body double, fueling long-standing rumors about her alleged separation from Trump years ago.
Twitter Post
Take a look at this viral video here
President-elect Trump attempts to kiss Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/GPDr9B4US2— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 20, 2025
Emotional armor
Hat as a shield: Hiding facial expressions from public scrutiny
Another theory claimed Melania's hat was a way to conceal her facial expressions, which have frequently been mocked on social media.
"Melania wearing a hat pulled low today is to cover her eyes from photographers. Last inauguration her expressions became memes," one person noted on X.
Another user wrote, "Melania's elegant, occlusive, all-business, mafia boss hat said no one - but especially not the media or their cameras - will have access to her unless she grants it."
Meme fest
Comparisons with Carmen Sandiego
Meanwhile, nicknames like "Darth Carmen Sandiego" and "Couture Carmen Sandiego" quickly took over social media, with many users referencing the iconic character.
Comments ranged from "Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?" to "I found Carmen Sandiego!"
For context, Carmen Sandiego originated as an educational video game character in 1985's Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? and later expanded into games, plays, and TV series.
Twitter Post
Have you checked this out?
#Melania#melaniacoin#MelaniaTrump#MelaniaMeme— adJusting (@adJust1ng) January 20, 2025
Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?
📍Washington, DC.#CarmenSandiegopic.twitter.com/zsoWhTRfpP