'Always in favor': Trump supports Musk in H-1B visa debate

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:23 am Dec 29, 202410:23 am

What's the story US President-elect Donald Trump has supported the H-1B visa program, a scheme that allows highly skilled workers to enter the US. Speaking to The New York Post, this was the first time he publicly commented on the issue since it turned into a heated debate, dividing his supporters and tech barons like Elon Musk. "I've always liked the (H-1B) visas, I have always been in favor of the visas, that's why we have them at Trump-owned facilities," he said.

Advocacy

Tech leaders advocate for H-1B program

Notably, the H-1B visa debate has witnessed tech industry leaders such as Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, pushing for the program. They contend that the US does not generate enough highly skilled graduates, making this visa scheme essential. Musk, a South African immigrant who himself came to the US on an H-1B visa, wrote on his X platform that attracting top-tier engineering talent from overseas is "essential for America to keep winning."

Controversy

Ramaswamy's controversial statement fuels debate

Ramaswamy, an Indian-American and son of immigrants, added fuel to the debate with his controversial post. He criticized what he perceives as an "American culture" that celebrates mediocrity and warned that without change, the US risks being outperformed by China. This statement sparked outrage among several conservatives who have been long-time supporters of Trump before Musk's high-profile involvement this year.

Civil war

Musk warns of 'MAGA civil war' over H1-B visa issue

In response to the criticism, Musk issued a warning on X. He warned about a potential "MAGA civil war" and vowed to "go to war on this issue." This statement drew a response from Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who criticized the H-1B program for bringing in immigrants who work for less than American citizens. Bannon also took a swipe at Musk by referring to him as a "toddler."

Tech ties

Trump's tech ties raise concerns among original backers

Some of Trump's original supporters have raised concerns that he may be swayed by big tech donors like Musk and stray from his campaign promises. The controversy was first ignited by far-right activists who slammed Trump's appointment of Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-American venture capitalist, as an advisor on artificial intelligence. They insinuated that Krishnan would have influence over the administration's immigration policies.