Israeli forces detain over 240 Palestinians in Gaza hospital raid

What's the story Israeli forces have detained over 240 Palestinians, including many medical staff members, during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza. The Health Ministry raised concern for the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, who was reportedly assaulted by soldiers. The Israeli military justified the raid by alleging that the hospital was being used as a Hamas command center and those arrested were suspected militants.

Health crisis

Hospital raid disrupts healthcare, endangers 75,000 Palestinians

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded alarm over the incident, saying the raid has left the last major health facility in north Gaza non-functional and jeopardized the lives of 75,000 Palestinians. Patients were evacuated to other facilities, including the now non-operational Indonesian Hospital. The Israeli military coordinated some of these evacuations with local health authorities.

Denial and appeal

Hamas denies allegations, calls for UN intervention

Hamas has denied Israel's allegations that its fighters operated from the hospital, saying no fighters were present there. The group has urged the United Nations and relevant international agencies to urgently intervene to protect the remaining hospitals and medical facilities in northern Gaza. They also suggested sending UN observers to these facilities to disprove Israeli allegations of their use for military purposes.

Military operations

Israeli strikes kill 18 Palestinians, begin operations in Beit Hanoun

Separately, Israeli strikes killed 18 Palestinians on Saturday, including nine in the Maghazi camp. The Israeli military has launched operations against targets in Beit Hanoun and ordered residents to evacuate the area due to rocket fire. The conflict has killed over 45,400 Palestinians and displaced millions since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.