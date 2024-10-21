Top Israeli army commander killed in Gaza explosion
Colonel Ahsan Daksa, a senior officer of the Israeli army and commander of the 401st Brigade, was killed in an operation against Hamas militants in northern Gaza. The incident occurred in Jabalia area, where an explosive device went off as Daksa and other officers were surveying their surroundings. Another battalion commander and two officers were also injured in the same explosion.
Israeli Defense Minister confirms Daksa's death
Confirming Colonel Daksa's death, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was killed "while fighting Hamas terrorists." A military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, gave more details about the incident in a briefing. The Iran military also weighed in on Daksa's death on X, calling him "the senior terrorist who commanded the 401st Brigade of the Zionist cult" and said he was "neutralized by our Palestinian brothers while committing genocide in northern Gaza today."
Daksa's brigade led operations in Hamas hotspot
Colonel Daksa, a Druze officer who had been appointed brigade commander only four months ago, was leading operations in Jabalia. The area has been a hotspot of intense Israeli military activity against Hamas militants. Since the ground offensive began on October 27, 2023, Israel has reported 358 military casualties including Daksa. The ongoing assault has also killed over 400 in northern Gaza, local civil defense authorities said.