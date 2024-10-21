Summarize Simplifying... In short Colonel Daksa, a top Israeli army commander, was killed during operations against Hamas militants in the volatile region of Jabalia, Gaza.

His death, confirmed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, marks a significant loss for Israel, which has reported 358 military casualties since the ground offensive began in October 2023.

The ongoing conflict has also resulted in over 400 deaths in northern Gaza, according to local civil defense authorities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Daksa was leading an operation against Hamas

Top Israeli army commander killed in Gaza explosion

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:15 pm Oct 21, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Colonel Ahsan Daksa, a senior officer of the Israeli army and commander of the 401st Brigade, was killed in an operation against Hamas militants in northern Gaza. The incident occurred in Jabalia area, where an explosive device went off as Daksa and other officers were surveying their surroundings. Another battalion commander and two officers were also injured in the same explosion.

Official confirmation

Israeli Defense Minister confirms Daksa's death

Confirming Colonel Daksa's death, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was killed "while fighting Hamas terrorists." A military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, gave more details about the incident in a briefing. The Iran military also weighed in on Daksa's death on X, calling him "the senior terrorist who commanded the 401st Brigade of the Zionist cult" and said he was "neutralized by our Palestinian brothers while committing genocide in northern Gaza today."

Military operations

Daksa's brigade led operations in Hamas hotspot

Colonel Daksa, a Druze officer who had been appointed brigade commander only four months ago, was leading operations in Jabalia. The area has been a hotspot of intense Israeli military activity against Hamas militants. Since the ground offensive began on October 27, 2023, Israel has reported 358 military casualties including Daksa. The ongoing assault has also killed over 400 in northern Gaza, local civil defense authorities said.