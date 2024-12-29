Summarize Simplifying... In short A flight from Bangkok crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, resulting in 62 fatalities.

The crash, potentially caused by a bird strike, marks the first major challenge for acting President Choi Sang-mok, who recently assumed office amidst political turmoil.

The incident occurred just three weeks after the airport launched its first international services in 17 years, aiming to connect with 18 international destinations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The aircraft was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members

South Korea: 120 dead as flight crashes at Muan airport

By Snehil Singh 09:12 am Dec 29, 202409:12 am

What's the story At least 120 people have died after a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway and crashed into a concrete fence at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The aircraft was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members. The incident occurred during an emergency landing attempt when the plane's landing gear reportedly failed to deploy properly.

Crash details

Emergency landing attempt and swift response

The flight, which was coming from Bangkok, attempted a "belly landing" at around 9:03am local time. Witnesses said they heard loud "bang" sounds as the plane skidded off the runway and caught fire. Emergency services swung into action immediately with 32 fire trucks and several helicopters rushed to douse the fire.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into crash cause and rescue operations

The crash is believed to have been triggered by a bird strike that damaged the plane's landing gear, however, this is still being investigated by local authorities. The National Fire Agency said the initial fire was brought under control by 9:46am. Rescue operations are underway as emergency workers continue to look for more casualties in the wreckage.

Airport expansion

Muan airport's international services and political implications

Notably, the Muan-Bangkok route was among Muan International Airport's first international services in 17 years, launched only three weeks before the incident. The expansion aimed to connect the regional airport with 18 international destinations across nine countries this winter. South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered "all available equipment and personnel to be mobilized" for rescue operations, marking a major challenge for Choi who assumed office after political turmoil involving the impeachment of previous acting President Han Duck-soo.

Casualties identified

Nationalities of passengers and local response

Among those on board were 173 Korean nationals and two Thai nationals. Local authorities are working with major hospitals in Gwangju to handle possible casualties from this tragic incident. The crash marks the first major test for acting President Choi, who took office on Friday after South Korea's parliament voted to impeach the previous acting president, Han Duck-soo.