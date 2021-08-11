Five jump from Myanmar building to escape police; two die

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said that the incident involved eight people

Five people jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape government security forces who were raiding the building, and at least two died, according to government and media reports. During the raid on Tuesday night, security officers said in a radio conversation that five people, four men, and a woman jumped from the apartment building before they could be apprehended.

There was some confusion about how many people were there

The security officers had further said that three people died and the two others had life-threatening injuries. However, in a statement on Wednesday, the government said that the incident involved eight people. It said that two people died, three were hospitalized and three others were arrested. The police precinct responsible for the raid refused to comment.

Firecrackers, gunpowder and handmade grenades were seized during the raid

A neighbor told local media that five people had climbed onto the roof in an attempt to escape the security forces and jumped into an alley after they had nowhere else to go. The government said the security forces conducted the raid after hearing that explosives might be in the apartment, and seized various items including firecrackers, gunpowder and handmade grenades.

Four explosions were reported in Yangon earlier in the day

Four explosions were reported in Yangon earlier in the day, but it was unclear whether they were related to the raid. Since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February and seized power, several protests were held around the country.

Over 900 people have been killed since military ousted government

More than 900 people have been killed by the authorities since the takeover, many in the anti-government protests, according to a tally which is kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Casualties are also rising among the military as well as the police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.