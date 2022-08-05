World

13 killed, 40 injured in massive Thailand nightclub blaze

13 killed, 40 injured in massive Thailand nightclub blaze

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 05, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

It took more than three hours to douse the fire.

At least 13 people were killed in a major fire that broke out at a nightclub in Thailand early on Friday. Officials said nearly 40 people were also injured in the incident. The fire broke out around 1:00 am (1800 GMT) at the Mountain B nightspot in Thailand's Sattahip district which is around 150 kilometers south of Bangkok, a rescue official told AFP.

Scene Chaotic scene witnessed outside the club

The Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation's social media footage of the tragedy showed anguish and chaotic scenes at the location. Desperate revelers were heard shouting as their garments were on fire as they fled the club. According to the fire department, the blaze was fueled by flammable acoustic foam on the club's walls, and it took firemen more than three hours to extinguish it.

Twitter Post Video of the fire incident shared on Twitter

Club in Thailand caught fire last night, 13 people died trapped inside and over 40 with burns. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/KfDhmsNEOq — Mr_A916 (@Mr_A916) August 5, 2022

Statement What do officials say about the victims?

According to the agency, the bodies of the victims — four women and nine men— were charred and largely clustered near the door and in the restroom. All of the victims are thought to be locals. "There is no death related to foreigners," said a senior police officer, Boonsong Yingyong of the Phlu Ta Luang police station, which monitors the incident.

Details Similar blazes in the past

In 2009, a major flame erupted at a New Year's Eve party at Bangkok's posh Santika club, killing 67 people and injuring over 200. The proprietor of Santika was sentenced to three years in prison for the fire. In 2012, four individuals died in a fire triggered by an electrical failure at a club on the tourist island of Phuket.