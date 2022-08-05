World

Florida couple arrested for having sex with dog, filming it

Florida couple arrested for having sex with dog, filming it

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 05, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

The couple was arrested and charged for engaging in sexual encounters with the woman's dog for eight years.

Police officials in Florida arrested a couple this week for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with their dog and recording it on video. 36-year-old Christina Calello was booked for 'willingly' engaging in sexual acts with her dog multiple times over the last eight years. Her ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Geoffrey Springer, was arrested for reportedly recording the act and placing it on a flash drive.

Details Woman allegedly had sex with the dog for 8 years

According to the police, Calello, a resident of Safety Harbor, Florida, has been arrested and charged for engaging in sexual encounters with her dog for eight years. She was also arrested in May this year and charged with domestic battery. However, the woman furnished a $5000 bond and has been released from jail. Bestiality is a first-degree offense in Florida.

Dog No visible injuries on the pet

The dog has been taken away and admitted to a local pet store for routine examination. It reportedly has no visible injuries on its body. The police have not disclosed his breed or the nature of the sexual activities the dog was forced into. The pair was charged with sexual activity involving animals and taken to Pinellas County Jail in the sunshine state.

Boyfriend Ex-partner booked for recording assault

Springer, who at one point dated Calello, has also been arrested by the police. He was allegedly involved in filming the sexual act between Calello and her dog multiple times. Springer also uploaded the footage on a hard disk. He has reportedly been released from the Pinellas County jail on his own recognizance, Daily Mail reported.

Texas Man pleads guilty to bestiality

The incident comes only a few days after a man in Texas was arrested for allegedly having sex with his horse. Jean Marie Bugoma, a 24-year-old, resident of San Antonio, admitted to having sex with a horse three times over the span of a year. According to officials, Bugoma was spotted walking naked through stables in CCTV footage.

Information Bestiality laws in America

As mentioned, bestiality is a misdemeanor of the first degree in Florida and punishment includes up to a one-year jail sentence and/or a $1000 fine. While bestiality is illegal in most states of the United States of America, New Mexico, Hawaii, West Virginia, and Wyoming don't have any explicit laws. As per studies, 5-8% of males and 3-4% of women engage in bestiality.