India condemns US report flagging atrocities on minorities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 03, 2022, 09:01 pm 2 min read

The US report included incidents of 'cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade-in beef.

The central government on Friday reacted sharply to a US report on violence against minorities in India. It has condemned the comments by senior US officials saying that they are "ill-informed" and allegedly indulging in "vote bank politics" in international affairs. According to the Centre, the US assessment was based on "motivated inputs and biased views."

Statement How did the Foreign Ministry react?

"We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and ill-informed comments by senior US officials," the spokesperson of foreign ministry Arindam Bagchi said. "It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practiced in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided," he added.

Quote India values religious freedom, human rights: Bagchi

"As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights. In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes, and gun violence," the spokesperson asserted.

Twitter Post Bagchi tweets India's response to report

Report What did the US report say?

US State Department's 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom says attacks on minority populations in India allegedly persisted throughout the year. The study, presented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discusses the global situation and breaches of religious freedom. Although it avoids giving any opinion on religious minorities, it refers to media and government reports, and allegations of NGOs.

Details Cow-vigilantism makes a mention in the US report too

"Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year. These included incidents of 'cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade-in beef," said the India section of the report. India has often said that no foreign authority has the right to remark on the country's constitutionally protected rights.