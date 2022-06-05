World

US right-wingers angry over Pizza Hut's LGBT-themed book, urge boycott

US right-wingers angry over Pizza Hut's LGBT-themed book, urge boycott

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 05, 2022, 12:47 pm 3 min read

Pizza Hut recommended Big Wig as part of its literacy program for kids in the US. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PizzaHut)

Pizza Hut's kid's literacy program in the United States (US) showcased a book about a drag performer in honor of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, which is observed every June. However, the incorporation has enraged a certain section of social media and the right-wing, who have admonished the brand for "going woke" and have threatened to boycott it.

Context Why does this story matter?

The right-wing uproar over the Pride-themed children's book is the latest in a long line of attacks on the ability to educate and sensitize young people regarding the LGBQ+ community.

In March, Republican-controlled Florida passed the "don't say gay bill," which prohibits public school teachers from teaching about gender identity or sexual orientation to students from kindergarten through third grade.

Controversy What is the controversy?

The uproar began when Pizza Hut endorsed a book called "Big Wig" as part of its Book It! reading incentive program for kids aged four to twelve. Big Wig is a picture book that tells a story about a kid who enters a costume contest dressed as a drag queen. The book tries to educate children about drag performers in a fun way.

Fact What is Drag?

Drag is a gender-bending form of art in which a person dresses up in highly stylized attire and over-the-top make-up to show oneself as a person of the opposite sex. It is usually associated with drag queens, who are gay men who dress flamboyantly in women's clothes and embrace female persona. They should not be confused with transvestites or transgender people.

Debate What is the issue with the book?

The book has infuriated right-wing conservatives on social media, and the issue quickly rose to the top of Twitter's trending topics. The debate quickly devolved into a Republican vs. Democrat narrative. "Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke," stated Brigitte Gabriel, founder of the anti-Muslim advocacy group Act for America.

Right Wing What is the right-wing saying?

"Boycott Pizza Hut, order from Papa John's instead. Better ingredients. Better pizza. No wokeness" tweeted Nick Adams, a right-wing political commentator, and author. In a tweet, another right-wing political activist, Jack Posobiec, stated that Pizza Hut "has taken everything from us." Other Republican supporters agreed that Pizza Hut's publicity of the drag children's story was "a problem," and they vowed to boycott Pizza Hut.

Liberals Pusback against the right-wing on Twitter

On the other hand, liberals on the platform responded by pointing out that there were far more pressing matters to be worried about than a children's book. Consider the recent increase in fatal mass shootings across the country. One Twitter user stated that "we've had like 30+ mass shootings in the last three weeks, and we've got morons worried about Pizza Hut and rainbows."

Quote 'Right-wing against Pizza Hut, but not gun violence'

"The right-wing pissed off about Pizza Hut but not about gun violence is f***** disturbing," stated another user. Another Twitter user emphasized the partisanship prevalent in US politics and stated, "The GOP is furious at Pizza Hut for celebrating Pride Month; Democrats are furious that kids are getting slaughtered in school. Let that sink in."

Context US has witnessed 215 mass shootings in 2022

The United States Department of Justice recently announced it will investigate the police response to the mass shooting incident at a Uvalde school in Texas, which killed 19 students and two teachers last week. Meanwhile, ex-US President Donald Trump rejected calls for more stringent gun control measures in the country following the incident. Notably, the US has witnessed 215 mass shootings this year.