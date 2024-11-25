International Emmy Awards 2024: When, where to watch
The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards will be held on Monday (November 25, 2024). The event will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), it honors outstanding television programs produced and broadcast outside the United States in the last year.
Vir Das to host the ceremony; first for an Indian
Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das will host the International Emmy Awards. This comes after he won the Comedy category at last year's awards for his Netflix special Landing. The ceremony will have over 56 nominees from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, India, and the UK, among others.
International Emmy Awards 2024: Nominations across 14 categories
The International Emmy Awards 2024 will have nominations in 14 categories. These are Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation/Factual & Entertainment/Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela and TV Movie/Mini-Series. Earlier, IATAS had announced the nominees.
A closer look at the nominees for 2024
In the Arts Programming category, nominees are Pianoforte (Poland), Robbie Williams (UK), Virgilio (Argentina), and Who I Am Life (Japan). The Best Performance by an Actor category includes Julio Andrade (Betinho: No Fio da Navalha, Brazil), Haluk Bilginer (Sahsiyet - Season 2, Turkey), Laurent Lafitte (Tapie, France), and Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment, UK).
Comedy and documentary category nominees
In the Comedy category, South Korea's Daily Dose of Sunshine, Australia's Deadloch, Argentina's Division Palermo, and France's HPI - Season 3 are competing for the award. The Documentary category features L'affaire Bettencourt (France), Otto Baxter: Not a F_ing Horror Story (UK), The Exiles (Singapore), and Transo (Brazil).
Drama Series category has India's 'The Night Manager'
In the Drama Series category, Les Gouttes de Dieu (France), The Newsreader - Season 2 (Australia), The Night Manager (India), and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 (Argentina) have been nominated. Other categories such as Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie/Mini-Series, and Kids' Programming also feature nominations from various global broadcasters. The function will be from 5:00pm-11:00pm (EST); (3:30am-9:30am IST on November 26). It will stream on iemmys.tv.