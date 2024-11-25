Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian comedian Vir Das is set to host the International Emmy Awards 2024, following his win in the Comedy category last year.

The event will feature 56 nominees from 21 countries, competing in 14 categories including Arts Programming, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, and more.

The ceremony will be streamed on iemmys.tv from 5:00pm-11:00pm (EST) on November 26. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vir Das will host the 2024 Emmys

International Emmy Awards 2024: When, where to watch

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:35 pm Nov 25, 202402:35 pm

What's the story The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards will be held on Monday (November 25, 2024). The event will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), it honors outstanding television programs produced and broadcast outside the United States in the last year.

Host details

Vir Das to host the ceremony; first for an Indian

Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das will host the International Emmy Awards. This comes after he won the Comedy category at last year's awards for his Netflix special Landing. The ceremony will have over 56 nominees from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, India, and the UK, among others.

Nomination details

International Emmy Awards 2024: Nominations across 14 categories

The International Emmy Awards 2024 will have nominations in 14 categories. These are Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation/Factual & Entertainment/Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela and TV Movie/Mini-Series. Earlier, IATAS had announced the nominees.

Nominee spotlight

A closer look at the nominees for 2024

In the Arts Programming category, nominees are Pianoforte (Poland), Robbie Williams (UK), Virgilio (Argentina), and Who I Am Life (Japan). The Best Performance by an Actor category includes Julio Andrade (Betinho: No Fio da Navalha, Brazil), Haluk Bilginer (Sahsiyet - Season 2, Turkey), Laurent Lafitte (Tapie, France), and Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment, UK).

Category highlights

Comedy and documentary category nominees

In the Comedy category, South Korea's Daily Dose of Sunshine, Australia's Deadloch, Argentina's Division Palermo, and France's HPI - Season 3 are competing for the award. The Documentary category features L'affaire Bettencourt (France), Otto Baxter: Not a F_ing Horror Story (UK), The Exiles (Singapore), and Transo (Brazil).

Drama nominees

Drama Series category has India's 'The Night Manager'

In the Drama Series category, Les Gouttes de Dieu (France), The Newsreader - Season 2 (Australia), The Night Manager (India), and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 (Argentina) have been nominated. Other categories such as Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie/Mini-Series, and Kids' Programming also feature nominations from various global broadcasters. The function will be from 5:00pm-11:00pm (EST); (3:30am-9:30am IST on November 26). It will stream on iemmys.tv.