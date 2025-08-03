HCLTech CEO earns $11M in FY25, tops TCS, Infosys peers

HCLTech 's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C Vijayakumar has earned a whopping $10.85 million (approximately ₹94.6 crore) for the fiscal year 2024-25. The amount makes him one of the highest-paid executives in India's IT industry and beats the salaries of his counterparts at bigger rivals Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys .

Pay hike Salary set to increase further The HCLTech board has approved a massive pay hike for Vijayakumar, increasing his current remuneration by over 71% to $18.6 million (approximately ₹154 crore) for the next fiscal year. This proposed structure would significantly increase both fixed and performance-linked components of his salary package, as per the company's annual report.

Information How Vijayakumar fares against other IT CEOs For the same period, TCS CEO K Krithivasan earned ₹26.52 crore while Infosys CEO Salil Parekh took home ₹80.62 crore. Wipro's CEO Srinivas Pallia and Tech Mahindra's Mohit Joshi also earned less than Vijayakumar with ₹53.64 crore and ₹53.9 crore, respectively.

Earnings details Breakdown of HCLTech CEO's remuneration package HCLTech's annual report reveals that Vijayakumar's total remuneration for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, included a base salary of $1.96 million and a performance-linked bonus of $1.73 million. The bulk of his earnings came from long-term incentives in the form of exercised Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) worth $6.96 million, along with an additional $0.2 million in benefits and perquisites.