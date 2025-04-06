What's the story

The cumulative market cap of nine of the top 10 most valued companies in India witnessed a massive decline of ₹2.94 lakh crore last week.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit amid a bearish trend in domestic equities.

This was evident in the BSE benchmark gage Sensex, which declined by 2,050.23 points or 2.64%, and NSE's Nifty, which fell by 614.8 points or 2.61%.