TCS fires woman who accused manager of sexual harassment
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sacked a woman, who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her manager five years ago. The woman was sacked, after the Kancheepuram Labour Court ruled in the firm's favor in the sexual harassment case. The woman, who has been identified as Revathi (name changed), had been working with the company for over 11 years when she was sacked.
TCS cites 'social media posts' as reason
TCS cited Revathi's conduct and her social media posts as reasons for her dismissal. In the termination letter, the firm referred to two news articles and four statements by labor unions, alleging workplace harassment. The letter stated that her employment relationship with TCS ended due to "her conduct at the workplace during the entire period of pendency of the aforementioned appeal."
Revathi challenges termination
Revathi has challenged the labor court's verdict and her subsequent termination in the Madras High Court. The court has granted an interim stay on the case. In her petition, Revathi claims that TCS terminated her employment without giving any specific instances of misconduct or violation of company policies. She also alleges that TCS didn't follow due process while terminating her employment.
Revathi's lawyer criticizes TCS's actions
