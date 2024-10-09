Summarize Simplifying... In short TCS, a major tech firm, has dismissed an employee, Revathi, who previously accused a manager of sexual harassment.

The company cited her conduct and social media posts as reasons for her termination, but Revathi has challenged this in the Madras High Court, claiming no specific instances of misconduct were given and due process wasn't followed.

Her lawyer echoed these sentiments, criticizing TCS's actions.

The woman was working with TCS for over 11 years

TCS fires woman who accused manager of sexual harassment

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:58 pm Oct 09, 202407:58 pm

What's the story Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sacked a woman, who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her manager five years ago. The woman was sacked, after the Kancheepuram Labour Court ruled in the firm's favor in the sexual harassment case. The woman, who has been identified as Revathi (name changed), had been working with the company for over 11 years when she was sacked.

TCS cites 'social media posts' as reason

TCS cited Revathi's conduct and her social media posts as reasons for her dismissal. In the termination letter, the firm referred to two news articles and four statements by labor unions, alleging workplace harassment. The letter stated that her employment relationship with TCS ended due to "her conduct at the workplace during the entire period of pendency of the aforementioned appeal."

Revathi challenges termination

Revathi has challenged the labor court's verdict and her subsequent termination in the Madras High Court. The court has granted an interim stay on the case. In her petition, Revathi claims that TCS terminated her employment without giving any specific instances of misconduct or violation of company policies. She also alleges that TCS didn't follow due process while terminating her employment.

Revathi's lawyer criticizes TCS's actions

Revathi's lawyer slammed TCS for its actions, saying the company hasn't given any specific instance of misconduct or violation of company policies. "They have also not followed due process while terminating her employment," the lawyer said.