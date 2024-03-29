Next Article

TCS upskills over 350,000 workers in generative AI skills

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 04:58 pm Mar 29, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's premier IT services firm, announced on Friday that it has trained over 350,000 employees in generative AI. This significant increase follows their January announcement of upskilling 150,000 staff members in these skills. The company now reports that more than half of its workforce has undergone this training.

AI division

In an official statement, TCS stated, "With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-poised to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world." This initiative follows TCS becoming the first tech company in 2023 to establish a specialized division for AI and cloud services due to rising demand for cloud and AI integration.

Practical applications

TCS implements GenAI to enhance customer experiences

TCS has already begun utilizing GenAI to enhance customer experiences in the airline industry, by facilitating natural conversations during flight delays or cancellations and suggesting alternative travel routes. Additionally, the company has leveraged GenAI to streamline and simplify contract review processes, including clause identification and verification.

Industry recognition

TCS earns AWS Generative AI Competency Partner status

On the same day as the training announcement, TCS revealed that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has recognized it with Generative AI competency partner status. Krishna Mohan, deputy head of TCS' AI.Cloud unit, stated, "Achieving AWS generative competency as a launch partner is a result of TCS' industry-leading and forward-looking investments along with our deep collaboration with AWS."